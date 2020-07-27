Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said. Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, "Fists up! Fight back!" Seattle Black Lives Matter clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 police injured

Dozens were arrested and many police injured in clashes around Seattle's biggest Black Lives Matter protest in weeks on Saturday, police said, with a renewed energy sparked by violent clashes between activists and federal agents in nearby Portland, Oregon. Police said officers used non-lethal weapons in attempts to disperse the thousands of marchers in the late afternoon after some protesters set fire to the construction site for a King County juvenile detention facility and courthouse. Trump says he won't throw out first pitch after all

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he won't be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in New York next month, just days after saying he would do so when the Yankees welcome the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15. "Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won't be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th," he said on Twitter. White House, Senate Republicans reach agreement on coronavirus aid bill, Meadows says

The White House and Senate Republicans have reached "an agreement in principle" on the next coronavirus relief bill, a White House official said on Sunday. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters in the Capitol that the legislative proposal has a handful of issues he hopes will be resolved "in the next hours" and the package will likely be unveiled Monday afternoon. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the package will contain extended unemployment benefits with 70% "wage replacement." U.S. CDC reports 4,163,892 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,163,892 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 64,582 cases from its previous daily count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 929 to 145,942. The CDC reported https://bit.ly/2WXE9Od its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 25 versus its previous report a day earlier. Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally. Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 to 423,855 on Sunday, just one place behind California, which now leads the country with 448,497 cases. New York is in third place with 415,827 cases. Rare Hawaiian hurricane, packing strong winds and rains, approaches islands

Hurricane Douglas bore down on Hawaii on Sunday packing torrential rains and damaging winds as it churned just east of the islands in the central Pacific, forecasters said, with one local leader urging residents to be prepared for the worst. Douglas was expected to make landfall or pass close to the main Hawaiian islands from Maui to Kauai later in the day or into the evening, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Sirens blared on Maui on Sunday morning as palm trees swayed in the wind and white-cap waves crashed against the island's shores, video aired on local television showed. Moderna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support development of its novel coronavirus vaccine. The U.S.-based drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna's vaccine candidate. Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge for final time

The body of civil rights icon John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, decades after his "Bloody Sunday" beating there drew a national spotlight to the struggle for racial equality. A military honor guard carried his American flag-draped casket from Brown Chapel AME Church to a horse-drawn carriage, which crossed the rose-petal strewn bridge where the battering of Lewis by a white state trooper during a voting rights demonstration in 1965 became a focal point of the movement. The carriage driver wore black top hat and a white face mask to guard against spread of the coronavirus. Storm Hanna batters COVID-hit Texas coast, threatening heavy rains

Hurricane Hanna left a trail of destruction on the Texas coast on Sunday, overturning tractor-trailers, downing power lines and toppling part of the U.S.-Mexico border wall as the storm threatened the area with torrential rains. Eventually weakening to a tropical depression, Hanna came ashore on Padre Island on Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity and later made a second landfall in Kenedy County, Texas. It swept through a part of the state hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.