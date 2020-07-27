Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Douglas was expected to make landfall or pass close to the main Hawaiian islands from Maui to Kauai later in the day or into the evening, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 05:23 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said. Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, "Fists up! Fight back!" Seattle Black Lives Matter clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 police injured

Dozens were arrested and many police injured in clashes around Seattle's biggest Black Lives Matter protest in weeks on Saturday, police said, with a renewed energy sparked by violent clashes between activists and federal agents in nearby Portland, Oregon. Police said officers used non-lethal weapons in attempts to disperse the thousands of marchers in the late afternoon after some protesters set fire to the construction site for a King County juvenile detention facility and courthouse. Trump says he won't throw out first pitch after all

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he won't be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in New York next month, just days after saying he would do so when the Yankees welcome the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15. "Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won't be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th," he said on Twitter. White House, Senate Republicans reach agreement on coronavirus aid bill, Meadows says

The White House and Senate Republicans have reached "an agreement in principle" on the next coronavirus relief bill, a White House official said on Sunday. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters in the Capitol that the legislative proposal has a handful of issues he hopes will be resolved "in the next hours" and the package will likely be unveiled Monday afternoon. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the package will contain extended unemployment benefits with 70% "wage replacement." U.S. CDC reports 4,163,892 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,163,892 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 64,582 cases from its previous daily count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 929 to 145,942. The CDC reported https://bit.ly/2WXE9Od its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 25 versus its previous report a day earlier. Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally. Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 to 423,855 on Sunday, just one place behind California, which now leads the country with 448,497 cases. New York is in third place with 415,827 cases. Rare Hawaiian hurricane, packing strong winds and rains, approaches islands

Hurricane Douglas bore down on Hawaii on Sunday packing torrential rains and damaging winds as it churned just east of the islands in the central Pacific, forecasters said, with one local leader urging residents to be prepared for the worst. Douglas was expected to make landfall or pass close to the main Hawaiian islands from Maui to Kauai later in the day or into the evening, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Sirens blared on Maui on Sunday morning as palm trees swayed in the wind and white-cap waves crashed against the island's shores, video aired on local television showed. Moderna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support development of its novel coronavirus vaccine. The U.S.-based drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna's vaccine candidate. Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge for final time

The body of civil rights icon John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, decades after his "Bloody Sunday" beating there drew a national spotlight to the struggle for racial equality. A military honor guard carried his American flag-draped casket from Brown Chapel AME Church to a horse-drawn carriage, which crossed the rose-petal strewn bridge where the battering of Lewis by a white state trooper during a voting rights demonstration in 1965 became a focal point of the movement. The carriage driver wore black top hat and a white face mask to guard against spread of the coronavirus. Storm Hanna batters COVID-hit Texas coast, threatening heavy rains

Hurricane Hanna left a trail of destruction on the Texas coast on Sunday, overturning tractor-trailers, downing power lines and toppling part of the U.S.-Mexico border wall as the storm threatened the area with torrential rains. Eventually weakening to a tropical depression, Hanna came ashore on Padre Island on Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity and later made a second landfall in Kenedy County, Texas. It swept through a part of the state hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria reports record-high of new coronavirus cases

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier. Five of those six deaths are connected to outbreak...

Trump team, Senate Republicans agree on coronavirus aid offer to Democrats

Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday they agreed in principle with Senate Republicans on a 1 trillion coronavirus relief package -- the partys opening offer in negotiations with Democrats less than a week before enhanced ...

Reds 2B Moustakas goes on IL after waking up sick

The Cincinnati Reds placed second baseman Mike Moustakas on the injured list, the club announced prior to Sundays series finale against the visiting Detroit Tigers. Moustakas, who was 4-for-8 with a homer and four RBIs in his first two game...

Banned in China, some Falun Gong fear new Hong Kong national security law

On Sunday July 5, five days after China enacted a new national security law in Hong Kong, Yang Xiaolan and three dozen Falun Gong members stood upright in a public park, their arms outstretched above their closed eyes as their meditation so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020