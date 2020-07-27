Left Menu
Development News Edition

US closes consulate in Chengdu, China, after Houston order

A man who tired to unfurl a large placard late Sunday that he called an open letter to the Chinese government was quickly taken away. Earlier, a bus left the consulate grounds and what appeared to be embassy staff spoke with plainclothes police before retreating back behind the property's solid black gates.

PTI | Chengdu | Updated: 27-07-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 08:49 IST
US closes consulate in Chengdu, China, after Houston order

The US says it has closed its consulate in Chengdu, China. China ordered the consulate closed in retaliation for a US order to shut down the Chinese Consulate in Houston last week. A statement from the State Department said that the consulate suspended operations at 10 a.m. on Monday. It expressed disappointment at China's decision and said the U.S. would try to continue its outreach to the region through its other missions in China.

The American flag has been taken down at a U.S. consulate in southwestern China, according to state media, as officials vacate the premises under order of the Chinese government. State broadcaster CCTV said on its social media account that the flag was lowered at 6:18 a.m. on Monday at the U.S. mission in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan provine.

Police have closed off a two to three block area around the consulate, cutting off virtually any view of the property. Vehicles could be seen moving in the distance behind multiple police lines. China ordered the closing of the consulate on Friday in retaliation for a U.S. order to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston. The tit-for-tat closings marked a significant escalation in the tensions between the two countries over a range of issues, including trade, technology, security and human rights.

Moving trucks arrived at the U.S. consulate Sunday afternoon and left a few hours later. Late at night, flatbed trailers entered the complex. One later emerged carrying a large shipping container and a crane. Before the area was closed, the impending closure of the consulate drew a steady stream of onlookers over the weekend as Chengdu, like Houston, found itself in the limelight of international politics.

People stopped to take selfies and photos, jamming a sidewalk busy with shoppers and families with strollers on a sunny day in the city of Chengdu. A little boy posed with a small Chinese flag before plainclothes police shooed him away as foreign media cameras zoomed in. Police had shut the street and sidewalk in front of the consulate and set up metal barriers along the sidewalk on the other side of the tree-lined road.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers kept watch on both sides of the barriers after scattered incidents following the Chengdu announcement on Friday, including a man who set off firecrackers and hecklers who cursed at foreign media shooting video and photos of the scene. A man who tired to unfurl a large placard late Sunday that he called an open letter to the Chinese government was quickly taken away.

Earlier, a bus left the consulate grounds and what appeared to be embassy staff spoke with plainclothes police before retreating back behind the property's solid black gates. It wasn't clear who or what was on the bus. Three medium-size trucks arrived and left a few hours later, and cars with diplomatic plates departed in between.

The U.S. alleged that the Houston consulate was a nest of Chinese spies who tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. China said the allegations were “malicious slander.”.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Immobile scores hat trick, nears single-season record

A hat trick moved Ciro Immobile within three goals of overtaking Gonzalo Higuains single-season record for Serie A with two matches remaining. Immobile netted two penalties and also scored a magnificent strike in Lazios 5-1 win at Hellas Ve...

NYCFC upsets Toronto FC 3-1, advances to MLS quarterfinals

Jess Medina scored in the fifth minute, Valentn Castellanos doubled the lead early in the second half and Maxi Moralez provided the clinching goal late as New York City FC beat Toronto FC 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Ba...

Masks, on-set doctors and temperature checks: Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' gears up for UK shoot

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be heading to the United Kingdom to start the shooting for his film Bellbottom and the actor says the makers have chalked out a plan to ensure the safety of the entire crew amid the coronavirus pandemic. The...

Ronaldo dedicates Serie A title to Juventus fans

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday dedicated the Serie A title to Juventus fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Done Champions of Italy. Delighted for the second consecutive championship a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020