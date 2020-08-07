Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 02:27 IST
People News Roundup: Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign; Grammy-winning producer 'Detail; arrested and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs

Neil Young sued U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on Tuesday, accusing it of copyright infringement for playing the rocker's songs without permission. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Young objected to the playing of "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" numerous times at rallies and political events, including a June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Grammy-winning producer 'Detail' arrested on sexual assault charges

Grammy Award-winning music producer Noel Fisher, known for his work with singer Beyonce, was arrested on Wednesday on more than a dozen sexual assault charges, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The music producer, known as "Detail," was being investigated for alleged incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, officials said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also searched two locations in Las Vegas, but no one was taken into custody during the raids and no arrest warrant has been issued for Paul, the agency said.

UK court says Meghan can keep friends secret for 'time being' in tabloid lawsuit

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won a court battle on Wednesday to keep the names of five of her friends private for the time being as part of her legal action against a British tabloid which she accuses of invading her privacy. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Prince Philip and royals to lead UK's VJ Day commemorations

Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip and other senior royals will lead British commemorations for the 75th anniversary of VJ Day which marks victory over Japan and the end of World War Two, the government said on Wednesday. Philip, who served in the British navy during the war and was on board the destroyer HMS Whelp in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrender was signed, will feature in a photo montage of living veterans which will be shown on large screens in locations across the country for the Aug. 15 tributes.

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned by derision over her 'conscious uncoupling' announcement

Gwyneth Paltrow says deciding to split with her first husband Chris Martin was painful enough, but nothing could have prepared her for the public mockery that greeted the announcement of their "conscious uncoupling." That was the phrase used by the "Shakespeare in Love" actress and the Coldplay frontman when they announced in 2014 that they were separating after 10 years of marriage, but hoped to remain close friends.

