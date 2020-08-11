EU to provide EUR1.65 million in humanitarian aid to support those affected by flooding in South Asia

The European Union is providing EUR1.65 million in humanitarian aid funding to support those affected by flooding in South Asia, particularly in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. "In response to severe flooding that has affected South Asia--most notably Bangladesh, India, and Nepal--the European Union is providing EUR1.65 million in humanitarian aid funding," a statement from the EU said.

It informed that the support comes on top of the EUR1.8 million announced earlier this year to support families affected by a series of disasters, including Cyclone Amphan that ravaged India and Bangladesh in May, bringing the total EU support to victims of disasters in the region to EUR3.45 million. The flooding has affected some 17.5 million people, wiping out homes, livelihoods such as livestock and agricultural lands, and destroying vital infrastructure including roads, hospitals, and schools, the statement noted.

"The monsoon rains across South Asia have been particularly devastating this year and this urgent contribution will help our humanitarian partners on the ground in providing crucial support to those who have lost their shelters, belongings and sources of livelihood," said Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programs in Asia and the Pacific. "Focusing on the worst affected countries, we are providing the means for people to survive through this difficult time so that they can get back on their feet as soon as possible," Taheeni Thammannagoda said.

According to the statement, out of the total funding, EUR1 million will be dedicated to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs in Bangladesh, where over two million people are in need of food assistance, water, sanitation, hygiene, and emergency shelter while a further EUR500,000 will be used in India to provide food and livelihood assistance, emergency relief supplies, and water and sanitation services. "In Nepal, EUR150,000 will be used to address the pressing need for water and sanitation, shelter and essential household items following the displacement of thousands of people after the rains unleashed devastating landslides across the country," it said while adding that the funding is part of the EU's Acute Large Emergency Response Tool (ALERT). Measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be incorporated in all programming.

The acute large emergency response tool (ALERT) is used to respond to large natural disasters where over 100,000 people or over 50 percent of the population are affected. Depending on the type of disaster, the aim is to allocate funds within 24 to 48 hours of the onset of the emergency.