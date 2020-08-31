Rain-related incidents claim 163 lives in Pak

Left Menu
“Those killed included 80 males, 17 females and 66 children,” it said. Out of the injured, 44 people belong from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 22 from Sindh, 13 each from Balochistan and Punjab, five from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and four in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:31 IST
At least 163 people have been killed and 101 others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan during the annual monsoon season in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday. Twenty nine people were killed in the last 24 hours, including 27 in Sindh province and the rest in Punjab.

According to the NDMA data, since June 15, a total of 61 people have been killed in Sindh, 48 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 17 in Balochistan, 16 in Punjab, 11 in Gilgit-Baltistan region and 10 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “Those killed included 80 males, 17 females and 66 children,” it said.

Out of the injured, 44 people belong from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 22 from Sindh, 13 each from Balochistan and Punjab, five from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and four in Gilgit-Baltistan. The NDMA reported that 1,051 houses were fully damaged due to rains, floods and landslides, while another 543 were partially damaged.

The Army troops are supporting the civil administration with rescue and relief activities, it said. Monsoon rains hit the sub-continent every year in the summer, bringing heavy downpour and floods and affecting hundreds and thousands of people. Meanwhile, residents of the country's financial hub Karachi took to streets to protest against the water logging and power outage in the city, five days after it received record-breaking rainfall causing widespread devastation, the Dawn newspaper reported on Monday.

The protesters, carrying placards and chanting slogans, demanded that the drainage system in the areas be improved and roads repaired, the report said..

