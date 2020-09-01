Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60% of capacity in the second quarter of 2020, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers. The airline's shares fell almost 6% lower in morning trade.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:06 IST
Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@wizzair)

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60% of capacity in the second quarter of 2020, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers.

The airline's shares fell almost 6% lower in morning trade. Wizz said that if restrictions across the network continue, rates were likely to remain at around 60% in the third quarter, down from the 80% it had earlier expected.

"Further capacity reductions remain a possibility and as a result, Wizz Air may park parts of its fleet throughout the winter season to protect its cash balance," the company said. The airline, which has expanded from eastern into western Europe in recent years and been one of the fastest to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, in August was flying at 80% of last year's capacity.

It had said last month that 80% of capacity was as high as it could go under current circumstances, and that capacity might fall again. The carrier said on Tuesday it was still confident it would emerge as a "structural winner" from the crisis, adding that its ultra-low cost business model is a significant competitive advantage in the current uncertain environment for airlines.

Hungary said last week it would close its borders to foreigners from Tuesday to curb a rise in coronavirus cases, but later decided to let tourists from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia enter the country with a fresh negative coronavirus test.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl, reveals her unique name

English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn has welcomed a baby girl, the singer announced on Tuesday. The Perfect singer along with Cherry, welcomed a baby girl last week, after keeping the pregnancy news out of the spotlight. Po...

DU exams: HC asks Railways to try availing seats for persons with disability in emergency quota

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Railways to make efforts to avail confirm seats for persons with disability in emergency quota in view of the limited number of trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic so they can come to th...

Britain appoints former royal aide to run civil service

Britain appointed Simon Case, Prince Williams former private secretary and a senior government official, as the new head of the civil service on Tuesday - an influential role as Prime Minister Boris Johnson maps out a post-Brexit future. Th...

Thai panel says officials impeded case against Red Bull heir

A panel appointed by Thailands prime minister to look into the handling of the criminal case against an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune involving a fatal hit-and-run incident has found there was a conspiracy to shield him from pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020