Brakes of 100 Chinese faulty train compartments in Sri Lanka to be replaced: Govt

The Sri Lankan government has announced that it will replace the brakes on faulty Chinese train compartments used in the island nation. The government said there are in total 100 Chinese train compartments used in Sri Lanka, which are faulty.

Sri Lanka's Railways General Manager, Dilantha Fernando told Colombo Gazette that Chinese train compartments are equipped with disk brakes, which Sri Lankan trains do not use. Fernando said this has resulted in serious concerns being raised by engine drivers recently.

"The disk brakes are used for high-speed trains. Those do not work in Sri Lanka. So we are looking at converting the brake system on these train compartments. But it will take time," he said. The government had recently withdrawn train engine drivers from operating trains with faulty Chinese compartments.

Secretary of the Railway Engine Drivers Association, Indika Dodangoda had told the Colombo Gazette that there are 100 Chinese train compartments used in Sri Lanka, which are faulty. He said since 2010, complaints had been made with the Railway Department over the faulty train compartments.

Since the matter was not resolved the train engine drivers had withdrawn from operating trains with faulty Chinese compartments. However, an assurance was later given that the issue will be looked into and the train engine drivers returned to operating trains with faulty Chinese compartments.

Dodangoda said at least 200 accidents or incidents had occurred since 2010 involving trains with Chinese train compartments.