Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to attend 15th G-20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 15th G-20 summit, which will be held on November 21 and 22, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:10 IST
PM Modi to attend 15th G-20 summit
Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 15th G-20 summit, which will be held on November 21 and 22, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday. Speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing, Srivastava said the upcoming summit is the second G20 leaders meeting in 2020. The theme of the Summit is -- "Realising the opportunities of 21st Century for all".

"PM Narendra Modi will be attending the 15th G-20 summit at the invitation of the king of Saudi Arabia. The summit will be held on November 21 and November 22 in a virtual format," he said. He further said during the last extraordinary leaders' summit held in March 2020 the "leaders developed a timely understanding among the G20 countries to help contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic" and "forge a globally coordinated response".

Speaking on the focus of the upcoming G20 Summit, Srivastava said, "The focus of the summit will be on an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19. During the G20 summit, the leaders will discuss pandemic preparedness and the ways and means to restore jobs. The leaders will also share their vision for building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future." "India will enter the G20 troika (a three-member country committee chaired by the current summit presidency) along with Saudi Arabia when Italy will take over the G20 presidency on December 1," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India after "confidential legal issue" is addressed in UK: MEA

Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, on Thursday said that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India after the confidential legal issue is addressed in the United Kingdom UK. Speaking at the weekl...

Pakistan treats Hafiz Seed as VIP, seen roaming in SUV: Sources

Pakistan is still providing preferential treatment to Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed despite his sentencing in two terror-financing cases. A Lahore anti-terrorism court sentenced Hafiz Saeed to 10-year imprison...

Tennis-Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over Thiem

Russian youngster Andrey Rublev signed off from his maiden ATP Finals in style by beating Dominic Thiem 6-2 7-5 on Thursday. The aggressive 23-year-old took full advantage of a rather flat performance by Thiem who had already sealed his pla...

European stocks ease from recent peak on global virus worries

European stocks fell on Thursday as investors feared another round of shutdowns due to soaring coronavirus cases globally, with growth-linked cyclical stocks leading losses across regional markets.The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.8 lower...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020