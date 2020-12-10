Left Menu
US First Lady Melania Trump 'wants to go home'

With US President Donald Trump refusing to concede in the recently concluded Presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden, sources say that First Lady Melania Trump 'wants to go home'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:16 IST
US First Lady Melania Trump 'wants to go home'
Melania Trump. Image Credit: ANI

According to sources, while Melania "publicly agrees" with the President's sentiment, "the first lady tasked an emissary with discreetly finding out what was available to her in terms of budget and staff allocation for post-White House life."

"She just wants to go home," said a source familiar with Melania's mindset adding that it might not "go over well" if the soon-to-be-former President announces his bid to clinch the White House again in 2024. The American media outlet reported that while there are 'presidential perks' for such things for the outgoing commander in chief, budgets to set up an official office and staff and cover some travel costs, there is nothing from the government for any first lady, save a paltry $20,000-a-year pension, which is paid out only if her husband dies.

Trump is focused on her legacy and she is considering a book though it would not be a memoir but "is toying" with the idea of writing a photo-centric book. "Mrs. Trump is focused on her role as the first lady. Monday she unveiled her most current effort in preserving the White House by announcing the completion of the tennis pavilion. She also recently unveiled a new piece of art in the newly renovated Rose Garden. Her office just revealed this year's Christmas decor. Her schedule remains full with her duties as a mother, wife and first lady of the United States," the first lady's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

A source said that Trump is now focused on Mar-a-Lago "ensuring a smooth transition out of Washington for herself and her 14-year-old-son, Barron". The source further said that the First Lady is "already overseeing shipments of personal items to Mar-a-Lago from both the White House and her Trump Tower penthouse in New York City". Biden is being projected as the winner of the Presidential elections in the US after he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 Electoral College-vote mark. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

