Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pro-monarch forces clash with police during Unification Day celebrations in Nepal

Clashes broke out between monarchy supporters and the police in front of the administrative centre complex Singha Durbar during Unification Day celebrations in Nepal on Monday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:50 IST
Pro-monarch forces clash with police during Unification Day celebrations in Nepal
Nepal Flag (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Clashes broke out between monarchy supporters and the police in front of the administrative centre complex Singha Durbar during Unification Day celebrations in Nepal on Monday. Nepal celebrates the birthday of late King Prithvi Narayan Shah, the founding father of unified Nepal, as National Unification Day. Hundreds of people were gathered in front of Singha Durbar to pay tribute to the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah to mark his 299th birth anniversary.

Pro-monarchs who came in groups from various locations around the capital were kept off the site by police to avoid possible encounters between the two groups. "Late King Prithvi Narayan Shah unified Nepal from various states and brought it to this form. I am here to celebrate his birthday and applaud his work," Ripu SudhanThapa, a monarch supporter told ANI.

One person was injured in the clash that took less than 300 metres away from the statue of Prithivi Narayan Shah. The person was rushed to hospital in a security vehicle. "In previous years also we use to come here and pay homage to him. At the time when some of the ruling class used to spit at the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah. At that time the Congress, which had respect for the King, for having BP Koirala as our leader, used to put a garland on his statue. Those in power in current time saw our enormous presence and got scared with the numbers and tried to stop us," Indira Adhikari another protestor said.

Pro-monarch forces tried to advance towards the statue chanting pro-monarch slogans. Police tried to veer off the protestors from the restricted area where any kinds of protest or demonstration is prohibited. Meanwhile, thousands of pro-monarchy demonstrators are taking place in the streets of Kathmandu demanding the reinstatement of Nepal's status as a constitutional monarchy at a time when the political crisis in the Himalayan Nation is deepening.

They also demanded that the existing political system be scrapped, blaming politicians in power for failing to cater to the need of the people in current times. Protesters claimed that a monarchy is the only way to fix the current issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man held with 19 tortoise

The police on Monday arrested a man here and recovered 19 tortoise from his possession, officials said.During routine checking on Sunday night, the police stopped a man near Vikrampur culvert and recovered 19 tortoise from his possession, p...

Turkey probes Facebook's move to collect WhatsApp data

The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook Inc after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data including phone numbers and locations.In a wri...

TD Bank faces Stanford Ponzi scheme liquidators seeking $5.5 bln in trial

Toronto-Dominion Bank will defend itself in a trial starting in a Canadian court on Monday in which liquidators of the collapsed Antigua bank of former Texas financier Robert Allen Stanford are seeking 5.5 billion in damages.The joint liqui...

US STOCKS-Futures ease from all-time highs as virus cases surge

U.S. stock index futures slipped from record levels on Monday, as investors assessed a surge in coronavirus cases and faltering economic indicators following a solid run on hopes of more fiscal stimulus.Global infections surpassed 90 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021