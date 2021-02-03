Left Menu

Indian envoy discusses bilateral issues with Sri Lankan MPs

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob on Wednesday met Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Mano Ganesan and Palani Thigambaram and discussed bilateral issues between the countries.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:01 IST
Indian and Sri Lankan Flag. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob on Wednesday met Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Mano Ganesan and Palani Thigambaram and discussed bilateral issues between the countries. According to Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka, they discussed issues related to Indian Origin Tamils including development cooperation with a focus on the expeditious implementation of housing projects in plantation areas.

"Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob met Hon'ble MPs Mano Ganesan and Palani Thigambaram. They discussed issues related to Indian Origin Tamils including development cooperation with focus on expeditious implementation of housing projects in plantation areas," India in Sri Lanka wrote in a tweet. Taking to tweet, Mano Gansesan also said "Conducted constructive discussion at luncheon meeting with Indian DHC HE Vinod K Jacob on bilateral subjects." (ANI)

