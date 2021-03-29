Left Menu

Kazakhstan Ambassador extends Holi greetings in Hindi

Yerlan Alimbayev, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India, on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Holi in Hindi.

Yerlan Alimbayev, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India, on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Holi in Hindi. "On behalf of the people of Kazakistan, I wish you a very happy Holi to the people of India. Do celebrate Holi but keep COVID-19 norms in mind," Alimbayev said in Hindi.

Earlier today, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Nilamber Acharya also extended greetings on Holi.Nepal Ambassador, along with other staff celebrated the festival of colours at Nepal Embassy in Delhi. "I extend my best wishes to everyone on Holi. We (India and Nepal) are close friends. There are many cultural similarities between both the countries," ambassador Acharya told ANI. (ANI)

