Ever Given ship stuck in Suez Canal finally freed
The Ever Given container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week, was finally pulled free on Monday.ANI | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:34 IST
The Ever Given container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week, was finally pulled free on Monday. The ship blocking the Suez Canal has been fully dislodged on Monday, CNN reported quoting a Suez Canal Authority spokesperson.
The massive vessel was hauled using tug boats away from the side of waterway where it had been lodged since last Tuesday, halting the crucial trade route The 400-meter long Ever Given operated by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp had created a bottleneck in the vital trade artery connecting the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, with more than 300 ships waiting to enter or complete their journey through the canal.
The ship was bound for Rotterdam in the Netherlands from China when it became stuck in the canal. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rotterdam
- China
- Red Sea
- Suez Canal
- Netherlands
- Taiwan
- Evergreen Marine Corp
- Mediterranean
ALSO READ
Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine -government
Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Adrenaline rush: Herschelle Gibbs relives his six sixes against Netherlands
Netherlands eases rules for mail-in ballots as election continues