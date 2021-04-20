Left Menu

World's costliest painting Salvator Mundi is a fake Leonardo da Vinci, claims documentary

A new French feature-length documentary on the Salvator Mundi, the costliest painting, seems to have solved one of the key mysteries surrounding the enigmatic and controversial painting

ANI | Paris | Updated: 20-04-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 12:05 IST
World's costliest painting Salvator Mundi is a fake Leonardo da Vinci, claims documentary
World's costliest painting Salvator Mundi (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

A new French feature-length documentary on the Salvator Mundi, the costliest painting, seems to have solved one of the key mysteries surrounding the enigmatic and controversial painting: why it never appeared in the Musee du Louvre's blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci show. Antoine Vitkine's film, which The Art Newspaper gained exclusive access to, was entitled The Savior for Sale and was released on April 13th.

In the film, an anonymous senior official in French President Emmanuel Macron's government, codenamed "Jacques", tells Vitkine that the Louvre's extensive scientific examination of the painting, conducted in secret, concluded that Leonardo da Vinci himself "only contributed" to the picture and that its "authenticity" could not be confirmed, reported The Art Newspaper. The painting's owner, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), had acquired the painting (through a proxy) for USD 450 million--the largest price ever paid for a work of art--at Christie's, New York in November 2017, reported The Art Newspaper.

As per some media reports, MBS pressured bosses at the Louvre to lie about the authenticity of a supposed Leonardo da Vinci painting in order to save his own face, a new documentary alleges. The documentary alleged that some members of the French government, including Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, lobbied on behalf of bin Salman's request. They were concerned about the impact on France's wide-ranging strategic and economic relationship with Saudi Arabia.

But Macron ultimately decided to reject bin Salman's request, leaving it to the Louvre to negotiate with the Saudis on how the painting should be presented in their retrospective, said the documentary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Matches in Argentina were important for us to access level we are at, says Reid

The 22-man Indian mens hockey team core group will return to the national coaching camp in SAI, Bengaluru upon their arrival from Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday. The team led by captain Manpreet Singh had a successful outing against the...

Seek timely admission to hospital: Goa CM to COVID-19 patients

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to people to take viral infection symptoms seriously and seek timely medical help in a hospital, and assured that there is no shortage of medical fa...

Kerala HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate 26-week pregnancy

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a 13-year-old survivor of sexual assault to terminate her 26-week-old pregnancy. The Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the petition moved by the father of the child in a special sitting.Ac...

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties: UP government tells SC.

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties UP government tells SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021