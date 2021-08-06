Left Menu

ASEAN regional forum participants discuss pressing issues, future trends: MEA

The Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh led India's delegation to the 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Foreign Ministers Meeting held virtually on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:30 IST
ASEAN regional forum participants discuss pressing issues, future trends: MEA
28th ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh led India's delegation to the 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Foreign Ministers Meeting held virtually on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The Meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Brunei Darussalam. The ARF member countries exchanged views on international and regional issues, as well as future direction of the ARF. Dr Singh presented India's perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the threat of terrorism, the importance of UNCLOS in the maritime domain and cybersecurity.

"The ARF Ministers adopted two Joint Statements on i) Promoting the Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) Agenda, ii) Preventing and Combating Cybercrime," MEA said. "India engages actively in ARF activities and initiatives on Maritime Security; Counter-Terrorism; Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs); Disaster Relief etc. In 2021, India co-chaired an ARF workshop on Implementing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," it added.

During 2021-22, India will co-chair the ARF Inter-Sessional Meeting on Maritime Security and conduct a workshop on International Ship and Port facility Security Code (ISPS Code). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
4
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021