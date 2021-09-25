Left Menu

Ahead of PM Modi's UNGA address, Indian diaspora chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Matram' slogans outside New York hotel

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the hotel in New York on Saturday (local time) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is staying.

ANI | New York | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:34 IST
Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the hotel in New York on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the hotel in New York on Saturday (local time) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is staying. Keeping with the spirit of the visit, they chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Matram' slogans.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the 76th session of UNGA today. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

PM Modi arrived in New York on Friday evening for the final leg of the US visit. He left from Washington on Friday after holding a meeting with President Joe Biden and attending the Quad Summit. PM Modi reached Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad meeting. Apart from this, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

