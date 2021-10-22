Left Menu

UK Navy Chief Admiral meets Indian counterpart in Delhi

United Kingdom Navy Chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin met Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh in Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:46 IST
UK Navy Chief Admiral meets Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI
Earlier in the day, the UK Admiral attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in the capital city. (ANI)

