Left Menu

UK's CSG symbolizes our Indo-Pacific tilt, says Truss on aircraft carrier's India visit

Foreign Secretary of United Kingdom Liz Truss complimented the Royal Navy flagship aircraft carrier, the first Queen Elizabeth Class carrier as it visited Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:34 IST
UK's CSG symbolizes our Indo-Pacific tilt, says Truss on aircraft carrier's India visit
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Photo:Twitter/Liz Truss). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary of United Kingdom Liz Truss complimented the Royal Navy flagship aircraft carrier, the first Queen Elizabeth Class carrier as it visited Mumbai. The minister also highlighted the symbol of the flagship carrier as the Indo-pacific tilt and UK's plan to deepen defence ties with "key partners".

"Fantastic to be on board aircraft carrier @HMSQNLZ in Mumbai as she visits India #CSG21 As the UK's Carrier Strike Group's flagship, she symbolises: #GlobalBritain, Our Indo-Pacific tilt, Our plan to deepen security and defence ties with key partners," Truss tweeted. "The ship is the spearhead of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG), a symbol of the UK's world-leading defence capability, whose visit to Mumbai is a clear sign of our growing defence and maritime co-operation with India. While in India the CSG is taking part in the most demanding exercise ever between undertaken between the UK and India, involving all three military service," according to British High commission release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global
4
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021