India appoints Sanjay Bhattacharyya as its next ambassador to Switzerland
India has appointed Sanjay Bhattacharyya as its next Ambassador to Switzerland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
India has appointed Sanjay Bhattacharyya as its next Ambassador to Switzerland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday. Currently, Bhattacharyya is serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, the official statement added.
Bhattacharyya -- an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1987 batch -- is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Earlier, he had also served as India's Ambassador to Turkey and Egypt. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey orders arrest of 158 in military probe over Gulen links
Quake felt in Egypt - witnesses
Turkey summons 10 diplomats over call for activist's release
Turkey summons 10 ambassadors after call for philanthropist's release
Frozen potatoes vs turkey: Patriotic Chinese-made war epic tops global box office