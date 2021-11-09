Taliban say US support of Afghan NRF would violate Doha Agreement

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday warned the US of the 2020 Doha agreement between Washington and the Taliban becoming null and void if the country supports the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), reported Sputnik citing his interview with Afghan 1TV News broadcaster. After the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15 2021, Panjshir, the last province to resist the Taliban, surrendered on September 6. However, the NRF leader Ahmad Massoud called on the Afghans to rebel against the Taliban, according to Sputnik.

The US and the Taliban had signed the peace agreement in February 2020 under the Presidency of former US President Donald Trump. The deal stated the withdrawal of the US troops from the Afghan soil and the Taliban would abate violence and guarantee that its soil will not be a safe haven for the terrorists. Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry has asked the resistance front against the Taliban, led by Ahmad Masoud and Amrullah Saleh in Afghanistan to resort to dialogue to solve their internal conflicts, reported Khaama Press.

The spokesperson of the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova on Wednesday called on all the political and ethnic groups to refrain from provoking internal conflicts in the war-torn country and asked them to look for ways to restore peace and stability on its soil, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

