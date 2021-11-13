Left Menu

Taliban to start issuing passports in 7 Afghanistan provinces

Afghanistan's Passport Directorate officials said that the authority will start the issuance of passports in Balkh, Paktia, Kandahar, Kunduz, Herat, Nangarhar, and Khost provinces from Sunday, reported local media.

  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Passport Directorate officials said that the authority will start the issuance of passports in Balkh, Paktia, Kandahar, Kunduz, Herat, Nangarhar, and Khost provinces from Sunday, reported local media. The Ministry of Interior Affairs made the decision in order to further facilitate the process for passport applicants, Khaama Press reported citing Alam Gul Haqqani, chief of Passport Directorate.

Stressing that priority will be given to those who have already filled online forms for the passports, Haqqani said that the passports will be issued based on the e-ID or the previous IDs that are verified officially. He also said that the passports will be issued based on the e-ID or the previous IDs that are verified officially

There are 9,00,000 passports in the directorate, 6,00,000 passports with the company responsible for their printing, Haqqani said, adding, one million passports are in the process of printing, and one and a half million more are going to be printed. Since the Taliban have gained control over the country, they have issued one hundred thousand passports and made 500 million Afghanis from it, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

