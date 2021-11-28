Left Menu

Pakistan agrees to provide life-saving drugs to Afghanistan

Pakistan has agreed to provide life-saving drugs to Afghanistan, which is witnessing a severe humanitarian crisis under the Taliban.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 09:12 IST
Pakistan agrees to provide life-saving drugs to Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has agreed to provide life-saving drugs to Afghanistan, which is witnessing a severe humanitarian crisis under the Taliban. A delegation of the Afghan health ministry visited Pakistan, requesting the country's government to provide the country with life-saving drugs on an emergency footing.

Afghanistan's Minister for Public Health Dr Qalandar Jihad, along with a delegation, met government and non-government figures during a recently concluded trip to Pakistan, sources told Geo News. The Taliban delegation made a request for an immediate provision of life-saving medicines, as well as described the conditions of hospitals in Afghanistan, which have been rendered dysfunctional amid the recent political turmoil in the country.

Responding to the request, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) promised the Afghan government multiple containers of life-saving drugs. The United Nations, in September, said Afghanistan's health system is on the brink of collapse,

"Allowing Afghanistan's healthcare delivery system to fall apart would be disastrous," said the head of the World Health Organisation Martin Griffiths. "People across the country would be denied access to primary healthcare such as emergency caesarean sections and trauma care." WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that international funding cuts had forced health providers to decide "who to save and who to let die".

Tedros explained that a lack of financial support for the country's largest health project, Sehetmandi, had left thousands of facilities unable to buy medical supplies and pay salaries. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021