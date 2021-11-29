Left Menu

UK stresses importance of getting Afghan girls back to school during talks with Taliban

Charge d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan on Sunday stressed the importance of getting Afghan girls back to school after the Taliban restricted female education in Afghanistan.

Charge d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan on Sunday stressed the importance of getting Afghan girls back to school after the Taliban restricted female education in Afghanistan. This came after Charge d'Affaires of the UK mission in Doha Martin Longden held discussions with the Taliban-appointed foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, reported Sputnik news agency.

"Discussed with Mawlawi Muttaqi and his colleagues today the humanitarian situation, the UK's continued support for the Afghan people, the terrorism challenge, and the imperative of getting all Afghan girls back to school," Longden said in a tweet. "A big agenda that needs a big commitment - from all sides," Longden said on Twitter on Sunday," he added in his tweet.

During the meeting, the UK representative also reiterated the UK's support to Afghans. Earlier, Taliban and European Union delegates held meetings in Doha to discuss the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's political and economic issues along with humanitarian aid were discussed between Taliban and European Union delegates, according to the Tolo News. The Taliban after the siege of Afghanistan is trying to deliver a moderate image to the world in an attempt to gain international confidence but experts say that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst said that women are scared out of their (Taliban) minds, according to Four Nine, a prominent women's magazine in the West. The Taliban, after the siege, proposed a ban on coeducation. Terrorist group's officials had also ordered that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes as boys in universities, Khaama Press report. (ANI)

