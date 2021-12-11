Left Menu

Three people killed by Tornadoes in Tennessee

Three people have been killed by two separate tornadoes in Tennessee, local broadcaster WMC Action News 5 reported on Saturday, citing the Obion County Emergency Management director.

ANI | Tennessee | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 16:38 IST
Three people killed by Tornadoes in Tennessee
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tennessee [US], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Three people have been killed by two separate tornadoes in Tennessee, local broadcaster WMC Action News 5 reported on Saturday, citing the Obion County Emergency Management director.

One person is said to have died in Obion County, while another two died in Lake County. There are reports about severe injuries as well.

The central United States has been hit by several tornadoes caused by a powerful storm. The Fox 2 broadcaster reported earlier about dozens of people trapped in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a tornado passed through the city of Edwardsville. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021