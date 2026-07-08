NATO Summit: Transatlantic Tensions and Allies' Commitment to Defense

Natos European Leaders Aim To Convince Donald Trump On Wednesday To Recommit To The Military Alliance At A Summit In Ankara After The Us President Revived His Disputes With Them Over The Iran War And Greenland Following His Arrival In The Turkish Capital On Tuesday

European leaders at the NATO Summit in Ankara are working to secure a renewed commitment from U.S. President Donald Trump to the military alliance, amidst ongoing disputes over Iran and Greenland. Trump arrived in the Turkish capital expressing discontent with NATO's perceived lack of U.S. support during conflicts.

The meeting follows Trump's criticism of NATO allies for not sharing the defense burden equally, resulting in his disappointment with the alliance. In response, NATO revealed arms deals surpassing $50 billion, underscoring European efforts to bolster their own defense capabilities.

Despite these tensions, leaders hope to smooth over issues as they affirm commitments to collective security. European officials continue efforts to enhance military responsibility across the continent and ensure a transition that prevents defense vulnerabilities.