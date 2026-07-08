Mysterious Disappearance: Boeing 737 Cargo Plane Goes Missing off Pakistan Coast
A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane lost contact with air traffic control after experiencing navigational issues en route to Karachi. The plane, carrying five crew members, is thought to have crashed into the sea southwest of Karachi. Authorities have initiated a search and rescue operation.
A Boeing 737 cargo plane registered in Pakistan vanished from radars on Tuesday night following reports of navigational troubles while heading to Karachi, according to aviation officials.
Flight data suggested the aircraft, operated by K2 Airways, possibly crashed into the sea near Karachi after erratic altitude shifts. Authorities commenced a search and rescue effort, hoping to locate any survivors.
K2 Airways expressed deep concern and cooperation with officials. Boeing remained unavailable for comment as the investigation unfolds.
ALSO READ
-
Tragedy in the Skies: Vanished Flight Over Arabian Sea
-
Mystery Over Missing Pakistan Cargo Plane As The Search Continues
-
Mysterious Disappearance of Boeing 737 Cargo Plane Near Karachi
-
Mystery Over Missing Boeing 737: A Race Against Time
-
Vanished Over Arabian Waters: Unraveling the Fate of K2 Airways Flight