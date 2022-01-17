Left Menu

Nepal PM likely to make televised address to the nation this week

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who has completed six months in his latest term in office, is likely to make a televised address to the nation this week, an official said.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:33 IST
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who has completed six months in his latest term in office, is likely to make a televised address to the nation this week, an official said. According to Nepal PM's personal secretary Bhanu Deuba, the Prime Minister is likely to make a televised address in a day or two.

"The date and time of PM's address are yet to be fixed but the Prime Minister is likely to address the nation on Tuesday or Wednesday," Deuba told ANI over phone. PM Deuba, who became the country's prime minister for the fifth time, has not addressed the nation since he was appointed Prime Minister on July 13, 2021. He addressed the parliament after securing the vote of confidence.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said PM Deuba is likely to highlight the achievements of the government in the past six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

