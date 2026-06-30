JSW Steel's USD 500 Million Boost to US Manufacturing Sparks Economic Growth

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has praised JSW Steel's significant investment of USD 500 million into US markets, emphasizing its potential to invigorate American manufacturing, bolster economic growth, and create jobs nationwide.

This commendation follows Parth Jindal's announcement regarding JSW USA's accomplishments, including the commissioning of one of North America's largest vacuum tank degassers and the most advanced slab caster, which is set to produce 12-inch slabs domestically.

The project, developed over three years with a USD 165 million investment, aims to enable JSW USA to cease slab imports from countries like Brazil, thus fulfilling domestic customer demands from its Mingo Junction and Baytown facilities. Enhancements at these sites highlight JSW’s commitment to modernize and expand its operations in the US, with total investments surpassing USD 500 million.