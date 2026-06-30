Tragedy at Venezuelan Oil Rig: Worker Loses Life

One Of Workers Injured In An Explosion And Fire At An Oil Rig Operated By Venezuelas Staterun Energy Company Pdvsa Has Died

Tragedy struck at a Venezuelan oil rig operated by the state-owned energy company PDVSA, as one of the 17 workers injured in an explosion has died, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The incident occurred at the Colven 02 rig located in the Apure state, resulting in multiple casualties. Most of the affected individuals were promptly transported to medical facilities in Venezuela and neighboring Colombia for treatment.

The PDVSA has not yet issued a public statement regarding the accident, leaving many unanswered questions about the cause and impact of the explosion at the facility.