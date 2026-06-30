Tragedy at Venezuelan Oil Rig: Worker Loses Life
A worker has died following an explosion at PDVSA's oil rig in Venezuela. The incident left 17 individuals injured, with victims transferred to hospitals in Venezuela and Colombia. PDVSA has yet to comment on the tragic event, which unfolded at the Colven 02 rig in Apure state.
Tragedy struck at a Venezuelan oil rig operated by the state-owned energy company PDVSA, as one of the 17 workers injured in an explosion has died, according to sources familiar with the situation.
The incident occurred at the Colven 02 rig located in the Apure state, resulting in multiple casualties. Most of the affected individuals were promptly transported to medical facilities in Venezuela and neighboring Colombia for treatment.
The PDVSA has not yet issued a public statement regarding the accident, leaving many unanswered questions about the cause and impact of the explosion at the facility.
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