Supreme Court Upholds State Restrictions on Transgender Athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld state laws in West Virginia and Idaho that ban transgender student athletes from female sports teams. The controversial ruling aligns with the conservative majority's interpretation of Title IX, supporting biological sex distinctions in athletics. Other states have enacted similar restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Cleared The Way On Tuesday For States To Impose Restrictions On Transgender Student Athletes | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:54 IST
Supreme Court Upholds State Restrictions on Transgender Athletes
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The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of laws in West Virginia and Idaho that restrict transgender student athletes from joining female sports teams. This controversial decision, mingled with ongoing national culture debates, also supports laws in 25 other states that impose similar restrictions.

Overturning lower court rulings, the decision supports state laws organizing sports according to 'biological sex.' The court, primarily conservative, found these laws in compliance with Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination, and the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause.

Authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the ruling reinforces the conservative stance on women's sports for biological females. Dissenters, including three liberal justices, emphasize potential factual disputes, especially in West Virginia's case. The court has previously backed broader restrictions on transgender rights amid evolving societal views.

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