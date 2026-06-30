India's Financial System: A Resilient Fortress Amid Global Uncertainties

The Reserve Bank of India reports that India's financial system remains robust and well-capitalised, despite persistent global uncertainties. The June 2026 Financial Stability Report highlights India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and improved resilience compared to peers. Key vulnerabilities include supply chain disruptions and elevated global public debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:56 IST
India's Financial System: A Resilient Fortress Amid Global Uncertainties
RBI Logo (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's financial system has maintained its resilience and stands well-capitalised in the face of ongoing global uncertainties, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest Financial Stability Report. Released in June 2026, the report represents the collective assessment of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council regarding risks to financial stability.

The central bank noted that while global markets have largely absorbed recent shocks, stability risks remain elevated. Persistent supply chain uncertainties threaten financial conditions and inflation, while high public debt, bond market fragilities, and leveraged non-banking financial institutions continue to pose key vulnerabilities. Yet, India's sound macroeconomic position equips it with greater resilience against external shocks compared to past crises.

Domestically, the financial system shows inherent strength, supported by robust bank and non-bank balance sheets. Scheduled commercial banks remain safe, buoyed by capital and liquidity buffers, while stress tests indicate readiness for potential adverse scenarios. Non-banking financial companies are also solid, with strong capital and improving asset quality, and the insurance sector's solvency ratios exceed minimum thresholds.

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