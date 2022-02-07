Unemployment, inflation increased in Pak since Imran Khan govt came to power: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday lashed out at Imran Khan-led government and said that since the "selected" government came to power, poverty, unemployment, and inflation have increased in the country. While addressing a rally in the Nasirabad District of Balochistan, Bilawal reiterated his resolve to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government and said his party would begin the anti-PTI long march on February 27 from Karachi to Islamabad, Geo News reported.

"This march will be democracy's revenge against this selected government," Bilawal said. "The time has come for the PTI government to be accountable before the masses," he said, adding since people have lost their confidence in the premier, the Parliament must also follow suit.

The PPP chairman added he had sent a message to "the puppet" to inform him that the PPP had "entered the battlefield" to oust the PTI government, Geo News reported. "The kaptaan has snatched roti, kapra, aur makaan from the masses," Bilawal said, adding "Khan sahib has robbed the citizens of their economic rights and their right to vote. We can't stand it any longer, so we have declared war against this government."

The PPP chairman further said, "We know how to snatch our rights, but we will opt for a democratic and constitutional way to take revenge from the government in the National Assembly." "The solution to this country's problems is a democratic struggle, so we believe in the power of the vote, not weapons," he said.

"Since the selected government came to power, poverty, unemployment, and inflation have increased in the country," he said as he asked the citizens of Pakistan to give the PPP once more chance to make things right. "We believe that if all the provinces get their due rights and have their resources, then the federation will be stronger," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has also decided to hold the long march against rising inflation on March 23. (ANI)

