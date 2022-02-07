Left Menu

Pakistan: Protestors in Islamabad demand protection for minorities

A large number of people gathered outside the National Press Club on the call of Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) on Sunday to condemn the terrorist attack on Christian pastors in Peshawar in which Pastor William Siraj was killed and Pastor Patrick Naeem injured a few days ago.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:50 IST
A large number of people gathered outside the National Press Club on the call of Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) on Sunday to condemn the terrorist attack on Christian pastors in Peshawar in which Pastor William Siraj was killed and Pastor Patrick Naeem injured a few days ago. The protestors called upon the government to provide protection to the lives and properties of religious minorities in the country, reported Dawn.

"Unfortunately, minorities are left alone to bear consequences. Terrorist attacks on innocent civilians and soldiers are increasing day by day. Government is in the state of dubitation to fight terrorism," MAP Chairman Advocate Akmal Bhatti said while addressing the protesters. The protesters demanded that terrorists involved in the killing of Pastor William should immediately be arrested and brought to justice, reported Dawn.

"Federal government is not serious to implement National Action Plan (NAP) and National Security Policy in its true spirit. We are surprised that why government is showing kindness and leniency for the killers of humanity. We will not tolerate further attack on our people and places of worship," said Bhatti. Christians have historically been mistreated, marginalised, and attacked in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, minorities like Hindus, Christians, Ahmaddiyas, and Shias are frequently harassed and persecuted. (ANI)

