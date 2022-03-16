Left Menu

Pakistan: IED blast in Sibi kills four soldiers, 10 injured

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and 10 more were critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in the Sibi district of Balochistan, local media reported.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 16-03-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 08:36 IST
Pakistan: IED blast in Sibi kills four soldiers, 10 injured
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and 10 more were critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in the Sibi district of Balochistan, local media reported. This attack comes a few days after Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed that the suicide attack that took place in the same district killed at least seven Pakistani soldiers.

The suicide bomber was identified as "Abdul Rehman Al Bakistani", according to the media outlet. Notably, since the beginning of this year, several terror incidents rocked Pakistan as major cities including Islamabad and Lahore were targeted.

An Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, recently published a report endorsing the fear that Pakistan has been slowly sliding into chaos and instability for the last couple of years. Earlier, on March 12, one policeman was injured in an IED blast in the Tank city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
3
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022