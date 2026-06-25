Trump's Take on Britain's Next Prime Minister

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Andy Burnham, Britain's potential future prime minister, labeling him as 'extremely liberal' and unlikely to open the North Sea for oil drilling. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer resigned as prime minister after poor election results and a strained relationship with Trump since 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said He Knows Little About Andy Burnham | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:51 IST
Trump's Take on Britain's Next Prime Minister
Donald Trump

In a recent commentary, U.S. President Donald Trump shared his views on Andy Burnham, likely Britain's next prime minister, describing him as 'extremely liberal.' Trump expressed skepticism about Burnham's willingness to expand oil drilling in the North Sea.

These remarks come in the wake of Keir Starmer announcing his resignation from the position earlier this week, prompted by unsatisfactory poll numbers and dismal local election performances.

Starmer had attempted to strengthen relations with Trump by extending a second state visit, yet the rapport weakened following Britain's initial refusal of a U.S. military request concerning Iran. As the political dynamics evolve, Burnham remains the sole candidate poised to replace Starmer by mid-July.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026