Us President Donald Trump Said He Knows Little About Andy Burnham

In a recent commentary, U.S. President Donald Trump shared his views on Andy Burnham, likely Britain's next prime minister, describing him as 'extremely liberal.' Trump expressed skepticism about Burnham's willingness to expand oil drilling in the North Sea.

These remarks come in the wake of Keir Starmer announcing his resignation from the position earlier this week, prompted by unsatisfactory poll numbers and dismal local election performances.

Starmer had attempted to strengthen relations with Trump by extending a second state visit, yet the rapport weakened following Britain's initial refusal of a U.S. military request concerning Iran. As the political dynamics evolve, Burnham remains the sole candidate poised to replace Starmer by mid-July.