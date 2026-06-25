Heatwave Spurs Skyrocketing Air Conditioner Sales Across Europe

As record-breaking heat grips Europe, Asian manufacturers of air conditioners, including Samsung Electronics, Midea, and Mitsubishi Electric, are seeing a surge in sales.

Traditionally uncommon in European homes and buildings, air conditioners are becoming essential as temperatures rise, prompting consumers to seek portable and fixed cooling solutions.

Reports indicate substantial sales growth in major markets like Italy, Spain, and France, while logistical challenges and installation costs pose difficulties for widespread adoption.