Germany's World Cup Hopes Compromised As Key Defender Ruled Out
As Germany faces Ecuador in their final Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026, coach Julian Nagelsmann feels their group stage efforts deserved better returns. The team faces a setback as key defender Nico Schlotterbeck is out of the tournament with an ankle injury, leading to defensive changes.
Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed disappointment over his team's lack of points despite commendable performances in the World Cup group stage. As they gear up to face Ecuador in a crucial Group E match, Germany aims to maintain momentum heading into the knockout rounds.
The team was struck by a major blow as defender Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the rest of the tournament due to a serious ankle injury. This comes after he was injured in Germany's recent victory against Ivory Coast. An MRI revealed significant medial ligament damage, necessitating a two-month recovery period.
Schlotterbeck's absence leaves a void in Germany's defense, where he had become a crucial player alongside Jonathan Tah. Antonio Rudiger, who had lost his starting position due to a prior injury, is expected to step up in Schlotterbeck's place as Germany enters the knockout phase. (ANI)