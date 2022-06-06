Nepal Government cancels weekly leave of Sunday

In less than a month's time, the Government of Nepal has backtracked on its decision to give weekly leaves on Saturdays and Sundays. A cabinet meeting held on Monday afternoon decided to cancel the weekly leave of Sunday taking the count of working days in the Himalayan nation to 6 in a week.

"A cabinet meeting today decided not to give holiday on Sunday. It would be implemented from June 15," Nepal Finance Minister Janardan Sharma confirmed to ANI without further details. Earlier on May 9, the government had decided to grant public holidays on Sunday as well as take the number of working days to five a week.

As per the decision of the cabinet meeting on May 9, public holidays are being implemented in government offices on Saturday and Sunday since May 15. Earlier today, a writ petition was also filed in the Supreme Court seeking to revoke the government's decision on granting two days of public holidays a week.

Advocates Ram Bahadur Shahi, Tej Bahadur Lohia, Santosh Bhandari and Trilok Bahadur Chand have filed a writ petition, alleging that the cabinet decided to grant leaves of two days in a week without holding necessary discussions. (ANI)

