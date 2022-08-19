WikiLeaks' Assange would not be behind bars if he disclosed "dirty secrets" of others countries than US: China

China on Friday said that if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had disclosed the "dirty secrets" of a country other than the US, Assange would not have been put him behind bars and he might have received honor from the CIA. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made these remarks in response to reports that lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, along with two journalists, have recently sued the Central Investigation Agency for unlawfully obtaining information from their electronic devices and recordings of their conversations with Julian Assange, violating their privacy.

"We can all imagine, had Assange disclosed the dirty secrets of not the US, perhaps he would not have been put behind bars and might even receive a medal or some kind of rewards and immense honor from the CIA," Wenbin said during a media presser. "What has happened to Assange and his lawyers has again made one thing clear: in the US, the sanctity of human rights and press freedom comes with strings attached. The exercise of such rights and freedom must not come into conflict with the interests of the US. For if it does, they will surely come under high-handed restriction and ruthless suppression," he added.

At a time of the Taliban's one-year rule in Afghanistan, Wenbin slammed US saying that it has failed in Afghanistan, but still hasn't changed its habit of meddling in other countries' internal affairs in the name of democracy and human rights, and stoking division and confrontation around the world. "The "Kabul moment" put on full display the US's hypocrisy on democracy and human rights and its true colors of relying on power politics and bullying practices," he said.

The Chinese spokesperson added that the US' two-decade invasion of Afghanistan has reduced the country to rubble, ruined the future of an entire generation of Afghans, killed 174,000 people including more than 30,000 civilians, and displaced tens of millions. "Even though the US troops have left, Afghanistan is yet to emerge from the long shadow of the invasion. Millions of Afghans are struggling on the verge of death. About three million Afghan children are too poor to go to school. And 18.9 million people face acute food shortage. The US must take responsibility for all of this," he continued saying.

Meanwhile, in response to China's sanctions on Lithuania's Deputy Transport and Communications Minister, Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it issued a formal protest to China, calling for the restrictions to be rescinded. Commenting on this Wang Wenbin stated that senior Lithuanian officials made a provocative visit to China's Taiwan region. "This clearly violates Lithuania's political commitment to upholding the one-China principle, the common understanding of the international community and basic norms in international relations."

"China has made a necessary response to Lithuania's erroneous acts, which is totally legitimate, reasonable and lawful. We urge the Lithuanian side to tell right from wrong, immediately redress its mistakes and stop chipping away the political foundation of China-Lithuania relations." (ANI)

