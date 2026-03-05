Left Menu

Bihar's Political Tug-of-War: Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move

Bihar's political arena witnesses significant movements as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin file nominations for Rajya Sabha elections. The NDA aims to secure all five seats amid opposition from RJD and key political maneuvers involving party leaders and significant alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:32 IST
Bihar's Political Tug-of-War: Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Bihar is witnessing pivotal changes as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin entered the fray for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Backed by the NDA, they, alongside three other candidates, aim to capture all contested seats.

Nitish Kumar's decision to vie for a Rajya Sabha seat marks the end of his long-standing chief ministership, a tenure extending over two decades. Present at the nomination were significant political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The move aligns with Kumar's previously expressed interest, reiterating his willingness to lead future governmental formations from a new platform.

The opposition, led by RJD, is strategically contesting only one of the five seats, anticipating alliances with AIMIM and BSP for additional support. The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for Friday, with potential polling to follow if current candidates remain consistent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Albania

Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Alban...

 India
2
Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

 India
4
Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026