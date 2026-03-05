Bihar's Political Tug-of-War: Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move
Bihar's political arena witnesses significant movements as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin file nominations for Rajya Sabha elections. The NDA aims to secure all five seats amid opposition from RJD and key political maneuvers involving party leaders and significant alliances.
The political landscape in Bihar is witnessing pivotal changes as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin entered the fray for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Backed by the NDA, they, alongside three other candidates, aim to capture all contested seats.
Nitish Kumar's decision to vie for a Rajya Sabha seat marks the end of his long-standing chief ministership, a tenure extending over two decades. Present at the nomination were significant political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The move aligns with Kumar's previously expressed interest, reiterating his willingness to lead future governmental formations from a new platform.
The opposition, led by RJD, is strategically contesting only one of the five seats, anticipating alliances with AIMIM and BSP for additional support. The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for Friday, with potential polling to follow if current candidates remain consistent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
