Nepal's veteran historian Satyamohan Joshi dies at 103, India expresses grief

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of the Nepali historian Satyamohan Joshi who died at 103. "@IndiaInNepal expresses its deep condolences on the passing away of Nepal's literary luminary #shtaabdiipuruss Shri #Satyamohan Joshi His legacy through his works will continue to be source of inspiration," Indian embassy in Kathmandu tweeted.

Nepal's veteran historian, honoured as Shatabdi Purush, Satyamohan Joshi passed away this morning, according to the hospital. He was 103-year-old and was diagnosed with pneumonia, dengue and heart problems.

Joshi, who was born in 1919 in Patan, Lalitpur has won Nepal's top literary honour Madan Puraskar thrice, The Kathmandu Post reported. With more than 60 books, Joshi is celebrated for his work in the field of literature, history, and culture.

Earlier in April, Joshi was admitted to the hospital after complaining about chest pains. He was discharged later. (ANI)

