Left Menu

Nepal's veteran historian Satyamohan Joshi dies at 103, India expresses grief

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of the Nepali historian Satyamohan Joshi who died at 103.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-10-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:01 IST
Nepal's veteran historian Satyamohan Joshi dies at 103, India expresses grief
Nepali historian Satyamohan Joshi dies at 103 (Photo Credit: Indian Embassy Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of the Nepali historian Satyamohan Joshi who died at 103. "@IndiaInNepal expresses its deep condolences on the passing away of Nepal's literary luminary #shtaabdiipuruss Shri #Satyamohan Joshi His legacy through his works will continue to be source of inspiration," Indian embassy in Kathmandu tweeted.

Nepal's veteran historian, honoured as Shatabdi Purush, Satyamohan Joshi passed away this morning, according to the hospital. He was 103-year-old and was diagnosed with pneumonia, dengue and heart problems.

Joshi, who was born in 1919 in Patan, Lalitpur has won Nepal's top literary honour Madan Puraskar thrice, The Kathmandu Post reported. With more than 60 books, Joshi is celebrated for his work in the field of literature, history, and culture.

Earlier in April, Joshi was admitted to the hospital after complaining about chest pains. He was discharged later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022