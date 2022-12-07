Left Menu

India will host 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore after gap of two years, says Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is set to be the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, scheduled to be held in Indore next month.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 16:36 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivering his remarks in Rajya Sabha on the 'Latest Developments in India's Foreign Policy'.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday informed the Parliament that India will be hosting the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore in January 2023. "After a gap of two years, India will be hosting the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore from 8-10 January 2023. President of Guyana Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest of the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas," Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha while delivering his remarks on the 'Latest Developments in India's Foreign Policy'.



Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians. Australian Member of Parliament (MP) Zaneta Mascarenhas will be the guest of honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

"Ms. Zaneta Mascarenhas, Member of Parliament of Australia, will be the Guest of Honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which will be held on 8 January, 2023," the MEA added. Last year, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was organized on January 9, despite the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The Convention was held in a virtual format. The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 was "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". The Youth PBD was also celebrated virtually on the theme "Bringing together Young Achievers from India and Indian Diaspora" on January 8, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

