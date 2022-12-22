India working with international partners against terrorism: MEA

India is working with international partners in combating terrorism and had organised a UN counter-terrorism committee meeting and 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference in the recent past, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday. Talking to reporters at the weekly media briefing, Bagchi also referred to UN Security Council's Resolution 2593 about expectations of the international community's vis-a-vis terrorism is emanating from Afghanistan.

"Yes, I think the issue of working with international partners against terrorism is something that you would have seen, we have been putting a lot of emphasis on. We organized a UN counter-terrorism committee meeting here in Delhi preceded by a meeting, informal briefing in Mumbai. We had discussions here under the no money for terror. We had highlighted a high-level signature event under our presidency of UN on terrorism. Clearly, we are interested in working with international partners against terrorism from wherever it emanates," he said. "In so far as specifically as Afghanistan is considered, I would refer you to resolution 2593 which has a pretty strong language on expectations of the international community's vis-a-vis terrorism is emanating from Afghanistan," he added.

The special meeting of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee was held in Mumbai and Delhi on October 28 and 29. In response to a question regarding the misuse of funds by the Taliban, Bagchi said, "If you have been following developments in UN Security Council a few days ago, there was a resolution regarding access to funds for humanitarian purposes, and while in principle that's something we work with and support, there were some concerns that we had. Accordingly, we abstained on that resolution. Clearly, we do believe that there are possibilities of misuse of such opportunities and hence our opposition on that."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized earlier this month that the world cannot let another "9/11 of New York" or "26/11 of Mumbai" happen again. In his address at the United Nations Security Council briefing on 'Global Counter terrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward', Jaishankar said that the world cannot afford attention deficit or tactical compromises in the fight against terrorism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)