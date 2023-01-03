Left Menu

North Korea fires powerful military official Pak Jong Chon

North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 08:19 IST
North Korea fires powerful military official Pak Jong Chon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korea removed the second most powerful military official, Pak Jong Chon, Reuters reported citing KCNA news agency. The reasons for the change have not been given by the officials. Pyongyang regularly revamps its leadership and the year-end party gathering has often been used to announce personnel reshuffles and major policy decisions.

Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party and a secretary of the party's Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee's annual meeting last week, according to Reuters citing official KCNA news agency. State television showed Pak sitting in the front row of the podium with his head down during the meeting while other members raised their hands to vote on personnel issues. His seat was later shown unoccupied.

He was also absent in photos released on Monday by the official KCNA news agency of Kim's New Year's Day visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun which houses the bodies of his grandfather and father, according to Reuters. Pak's replacement came as Kim Jong-un called for the development of new intercontinental ballistic missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal to counter the United States and South Korea as key to the isolated country's 2023 defence strategy.

Kim Jong Un made these remarks during a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). "The importance and necessity of a mass-producing of tactical nuclear weapons and calls for an exponential increase of the country's nuclear arsenal," KCNA said, as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency on Sunday.

The North Korean leader also called for the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in 2023. In addition, Kim Jong Un set out the goal of putting a reconnaissance satellite into orbit as early as possible, according to KCNA. On Sunday, a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) test-fired by North Korea flew 400 km, Yonhap reported citing the country's military. The report said the missile was launched from the Ryongsong area of Pyongyang at 2.50 am (local time).

The missile, the first to be test-fired by the Kim Jong-un regime in 2023, was fired into the Sea of Japan and flew some 400 km before splashing into the sea. The Sunday exercise appeared to be another response to Seoul's test launch of a homegrown solid-propellant space rocket on Friday, Yonhap reported citing North Korean observers.

The US Indo-Pacific Command issuing a statement said it is aware of the ballistic missile launch which highlights the destabilising impact of North Korea's ballistic missile programs. "While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch, alongside the three launches conducted less than 24 hours ago, highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," the statement posted on its Twitter handle read.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said US commitments to the defence of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023