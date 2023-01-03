Amid TTP strikes, Pakistan vows to show "zero tolerance" for terrorism

At the 40th National Security Committee meeting, Pakistan vowed to show 'zero tolerance' for terrorism amid the spurt in terrorist strikes by banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and a rise in cross-border terrorism on Pak-Afghanistan border, Geo News reported. Notably, this zero-tolerance stance on terrorism comes at a time when the peace agreement between the TTP and the Pakistan administration was revoked. And recently Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that despite the agreement, Afghanistan's soil is being used for attacks against his country.

Asif also pointed out that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounted for 58 per cent of all terrorist incidents in Pakistan, with some of them also occurring in Balochistan. Meanwhile, in Sindh and Punjab Province. The 40th National Security Committee (NSC) meeting under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif was completed on Monday. During the committee meeting the leadership assured that Pakistan will maintain its resolve of having Zero Tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence, Geo News reported.

Further, according to the same report the NSC forum also mentioned that the law enforcement agencies especially Counter-Terrorism Departments (CTD) will be upgraded to the required fighting capabilities to fight terrorism. The Geo News report said that this meet was attended by relevant federal cabinet members, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, all services chiefs, and heads of intelligence services.

Sharif also emphasised that the actions against terrorism towards Pakistan will be led by federal and provincial governments in accordance with National Action Plan (NAP) formed under the National Internal Security Policy (NISP). Keeping in mind the people-centric socio-economic development of people of Pakistan, the Geo News report said. Prior to this, on Friday, the NSC vowed to respond firmly to resurgent terrorism in the country and declared militants as "enemies of Pakistan", according to a Geo News report.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar who was part of the meeting also addressed and briefed the forum about the economic stability roadmap of the government including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people, the Geo News reported. For this, the committee agreed all stakeholders will be involved to achieve effective and fast-track economic recovery and take hard steps like import rationalisation as well as preventing illegal currency outflows and hawala business.

Further, the Geo News report claimed that the committee also agreed to involve all the stakeholders in taking effective steps for fast-track economic recovery. "This [terrorism] will be dealt with with the full force of the state. Pakistan's security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of the territory," the committee decided as the nation of 220 million continue to deal with rising terrorism in the country, according to the Geo News report. The forum also highlighted that the overall development of the country and national security revolves around economic security and sovereignty or dignity comes under stress without self-sufficiency and economic independence. (ANI)

