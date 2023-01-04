Indian-origin woman convicted of abusing domestic help in Singapore

An Indian-origin woman in Singapore Wednesday got convicted of three counts of assault for abusing her domestic help. Singapore's District Judge Ow Yong Tuck Leong convicted 38-year-old Deepakala Chandra Secharan of three counts of assault for abusing Eni Agustin, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Eni's case came to light when another maid called Singapore's Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), which alerted the police, and officers arrived at Deepakala's flat. When the accused realised the police were at her doorstep, she took Eni to a bathroom.

"The accused then brought an ice pack for the victim and instructed the victim to lie to the police about the origin of the injuries," said Deputy Public Prosecutors (DPPs) Yang Ziliang and Chong Ee Hsiun. "The accused told the victim to tell the police the injuries were sustained by the victim when she underwent a traditional body-scratching treatment," they were quoted as saying by The Straits Times.

Upon inquiry, a policeman noticed the victim Eni Agustin had a thick foundation on her face. Later, Eni confessed to the officers about her ordeal after wiping her makeup. Eni Agustin, who started working at Deepakala's house in December 2019, was abused two weeks into her job when she mixed up some cutlery while placing them in a kitchen drawer.

According to The Strait Times report, Deepakala became angry when she saw this and repeatedly poked Eni's forehead with her index finger, causing a scratch. "The accused then took a nearly depleted roll of masking tape... and hit the victim's forehead with it," the prosecutors said.

Deepakala denied hitting Eni and instead alleged that the maid's injuries were self-inflicted. "She alleged that the victim was upset with her for wanting to send the victim back to her home country and that the victim was trying to garner sympathy for herself," the prosecutors said.

Deepakala's sentencing will take place on Feb 6, the Singapore newspaper said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)