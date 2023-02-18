Left Menu

S Jaishankar meets his Australian Counterpart Penny Wong in Sydney

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, in Sydney on Saturday. EAM Dr S Jaishankar gifted her a cricket bat signed by Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his Australian Counterpart Penny Wong gifted him with an Australian cricket jersey with "Jaishankar" written on it.

18-02-2023
EAM Jaishankar gifts cricket bat to Australian Minister Penny Wong (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jaishankar will attend the Raisina@Sydney Dialouge organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) where he is scheduled to make a keynote address. Sydney Dialogue will discuss the Australia-India relationship, and how the two countries can further deepen their close collaboration and contribution to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Raisina @ Sydney will involve ministerial and high-level government representation, as well as industry and civil society participation. It will include panel and keynote speeches with leading regional thinkers on geopolitics, technology and economics.

With India chairing the G20, Raisina @ Sydney will be a G20 outreach event that leads into the G20 Ministerial meeting on March 1 in New Delhi, India. The event will bring together, and build momentum for, two of the Indo-Pacific's influential foreign policy, security and technology dialogues--the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi from March 2-4 and The Sydney Dialogue on April 4-5.

Sydney Dialogue is an annual summit of cyber and critical technologies to discuss the fallout of the digital domain on the law and order situation in the world. 

