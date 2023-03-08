Left Menu

Egypt: Two people killed, 16 others injured in train derailment in Cairo

Egypt's Ministry of Transport said the train crashed into a train station platform in Qalyub.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 07:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 07:22 IST
People gather on a bridge above scene of a train crash in Qalyub in north of Cairo (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt

At least two people were killed, and 16 others were injured after a train derailed at north of Cairo in Egypt on Tuesday, CNN reported citing Egypt's Health Ministry. In a statement, Egypt's Ministry of Transport said the train crashed into a train station platform in Qalyub. Around 20 ambulances were dispatched to the site to assist the injured people, as per the CNN report.

Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir has ordered the formation of a committee to find out the cause of the train derailment and to "identify those responsible and limit the damage." Earlier in 2021, 32 people were killed and 84 others injured after two trains collided in Egypt on Friday, according to government statements. According to CNN, as many as 36 ambulances were dispatched to the incident in the Tahta district of the Upper Egypt governorate of Sohag.

The collision happened after an unidentified person pulled an emergency brake, Egypt's railway authority said in a statement. The authorities said that a train heading from Aswan to Cairo hit the rear of a train heading from Luxor to Alexandria which was stuck on the railway line after an emergency brake was activated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

