Left Menu

UK to pay France USD 576 million to combat illegal immigration

As per the Illegal Migration Bill, people who come to the UK illegally cannot claim asylum, benefit from UK's modern slavery protections, make spurious human rights claims and also cannot stay in the country.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 07:48 IST
UK to pay France USD 576 million to combat illegal immigration
French President Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Sunak attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

To deal with waves of illegal migrants crossing its borders from Europe and arriving in boats across the English Channel, the UK on Friday (local time) said that it would pay USD 576 million over the next three years as part of a deal with France to combat illegal immigration, reported CNN. The deal was announced during a joint summit between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday.

The money will finance a new detention center for migrants in France and the deployment of 500 French security and support agents "to enable the fastest detection of attempted crossings" by small boats, a joint statement from the two countries said, reported CNN. Earlier, British Home Secretary Suella Braverman introduced an Illegal Migration Bill aimed at tackling people crossing the English Channel to reach the UK.

As per the Illegal Migration Bill, people who come to the UK illegally cannot claim asylum, benefit from UK's modern slavery protections, make spurious human rights claims and also cannot stay in the country. Sunak, who faces criticism from human rights groups for his moves to block cross-channel immigration with a new law criticized as racist, illegal and unworkable, said the UK "will always comply with our international treaty obligations," reported CNN.

The UK has seen an increase in the number of illegal migrants who pay human trafficking gangs to smuggle them into Britain in small, non-seaworthy boats. Many of these boats have sunk, and people have died. An increasing number of refugees and migrants fleeing conflict, persecution and poverty risk the perilous crossing between Britain and France every year, inflaming a national debate on the issue of migrant crossings to the UK.

Tens of thousands of people travel in dinghies unfit for the voyage, and at the mercy of people smugglers, hoping to claim asylum or economic opportunities in the UK. In 2022, 45,755 people crossed the Channel in small boats, according to UK government data. More than 3,000 people have already made the crossing this year. Last year, the UK government announced a scheme that would see asylum seekers deemed to have entered the UK illegally sent to Rwanda to have their asylum claims processed.

The first planned deportation flight to Rwanda was blocked under the European Convention of Human Rights, a major point of contention in post-Brexit British politics. However, the controversial policy was deemed lawful by the country's High Court in December. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023