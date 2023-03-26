Left Menu

Afghanistan: 3 dead, 7 injured due to heavy rainfall, flooding

According to Khaama Press, on Friday and Saturday, nine provinces were affected by severe weather, which resulted in the partial or complete destruction of more than 756 homes.

Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman were the most severely affected provinces. Sahfihullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Disaster Management Authority, said that the affected families were provided with necessities such as food, tents, and blankets.

Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman were the most severely affected provinces. Sahfihullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Disaster Management Authority, said that the affected families were provided with necessities such as food, tents, and blankets.

And a team will send to visit and survey the damaged area, according to Khaama Press. Khaama Press recently reported citing NDMA that at least ten people were killed and over 60 injured after flash floods and earthquake hit Afghanistan.

The spokesperson for the department, Shafiullah Rahimi announced the latest update on the number of deaths and injuries from the recent natural disasters in the country. The latest natural disasters have resulted in serious financial and human losses, as a result of which roughly 800 houses have been completely destroyed in earthquakes, and more than 100 in flash floods across the country.

The epicenter of the recent earthquake was 40 Km to the south-Southeast of Jurm district in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, according to US Geological Survey, also jolted Kabul, Kunar, Paktika, Takhar, Laghman, Baghlan, Samangan, Kunduz, Panjshir, Parwan provinces, according to Khaama Press. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes struck 40 km south southeast of the Jurm district of Badakhshan, Afghanistan. (ANI)

